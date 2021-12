Share · View all patches · Build 7910685 · Last edited 19 December 2021 – 21:32:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello All!

We are fully aware of the UMD Laptop Video Card error. We are still working on a fix with Unity but for now - a temporary fix is to disable your AMD card in the Device Manager.

Here is a step by step, if need be.

Thank you all for you patience!