Go Home, Mr. Fisk! update for 20 December 2021

Holiday Content Update

Go Home, Mr. Fisk! update for 20 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays to all you fishies out there. We have released a small Christmas themed content update that contains the following:

New route through the snowy area; look for a Christmas tree right above the clouds to find a way into a new cave.

A new outfit for Mr. Fisk, found in the new area, with a respective achievement.

In addition, we did some under-the-hood fixing that should make any possible future updates easier for us to implement. This should not affect normal gameplay, but if you do notice something off, please let us know.

