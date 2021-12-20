 Skip to content

Lunch Lady update for 20 December 2021

Patch 1.6.0 | New Map, 3 New Characters, More EXP

Patch 1.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

its been a while - here is a new map and 3 new characters! :)

1.6.0 Patch Notes:
  • New Map: Melbury High School
  • 3 new unlockable Player Characters: Corona Cory, Bob the B.., Security Sam
  • EXP bonus when playing on a random map has been increased from +100% to +200%
  • EXP bonus when winning on hard difficulty has been increased from +300EXP to +500EXP
  • EXP bonus when winning on insane difficulty has been increased from +500EXP to +5000EXP
  • Lunch Lady enrages slightly less often on normal and hard difficulty
  • Lunch Lady enrages slightly more often on insane difficulty
  • fixed flashlight scaling on some of the newer characters

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice

