Patch 1.6.0 | New Map, 3 New Characters, More EXP

Hi everyone,

its been a while - here is a new map and 3 new characters! :)

1.6.0 Patch Notes:

New Map: Melbury High School

3 new unlockable Player Characters: Corona Cory, Bob the B.., Security Sam

EXP bonus when playing on a random map has been increased from +100% to +200%

EXP bonus when winning on hard difficulty has been increased from +300EXP to +500EXP

EXP bonus when winning on insane difficulty has been increased from +500EXP to +5000EXP

Lunch Lady enrages slightly less often on normal and hard difficulty

Lunch Lady enrages slightly more often on insane difficulty

fixed flashlight scaling on some of the newer characters

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice