Patch 0.81l has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
===Artifacts/Crafting===
==Skills/Talents===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed a bug where sometimes berzerker and tank will cancel the currently casting spell when they move
- Fixed Sun Burst and Frost Burst showing as dispelable
- Fixed sometimes environmental effect tooltip will be cut off
- Fixed subsequent Inferno Curses wont’ behave the same way as the description suggests
- Fixed Pin Strike's icon shape doesn't change when you have the accessibility dispel on and move into range
- Fixed Pin Strike doesn't let you dispel it if you're already standing on its target when applied
- Tweaked the boss description UI a bit so the button won’t overlap with other parts of the UI
- Fixed various texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Ring of the World Tree randomizing the scroll reward UI
- Fixed Conjuration Blessing not working
==Miscellaneous=
Changed files in this update