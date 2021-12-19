 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 19 December 2021

Patch 0.81l has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

===Artifacts/Crafting===

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes berzerker and tank will cancel the currently casting spell when they move
  • Fixed Sun Burst and Frost Burst showing as dispelable
  • Fixed sometimes environmental effect tooltip will be cut off
  • Fixed subsequent Inferno Curses wont’ behave the same way as the description suggests
  • Fixed Pin Strike's icon shape doesn't change when you have the accessibility dispel on and move into range
  • Fixed Pin Strike doesn't let you dispel it if you're already standing on its target when applied
  • Tweaked the boss description UI a bit so the button won’t overlap with other parts of the UI
  • Fixed various texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Ring of the World Tree randomizing the scroll reward UI
  • Fixed Conjuration Blessing not working

==Miscellaneous=

