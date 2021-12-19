 Skip to content

Age Of Omens update for 19 December 2021

Patch notes for update 1.7.4 BUILDING IS NOW LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.7.4

  1. New blood damage screen FX.
  2. AI Skelly warrior initial set up.
  3. AI Skelly Archer initail setup.
  4. Particle effects added to footsteps.
  5. Removed double tap to roll (needs fixes).
  6. Added (left alt key) roll forward, properly replicated now. (and re-bindable soon!)
  7. Added General Store Catalogue and General store. You can now purchase goods for gold.
  8. Gold ore x2 now smeltable into gold nuggets via your furnace.
  9. Pickaxe and arrows added to general store.

    10 Gold bars can now be smelted via the furnace from 5 gold nuggets.
  10. Building Hammer now sold for 1 gold nugget at blacksmith. BUILD AWAY!
  11. Added Flax and Lavender to the map in various places. (Can also obtain seeds from both!)

Age Of Omens Content Depot 1016661
