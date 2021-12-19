Patch notes for update 1.7.4 BUILDING IS NOW LIVE!

1.7.4
- New blood damage screen FX.
- AI Skelly warrior initial set up.
- AI Skelly Archer initail setup.
- Particle effects added to footsteps.
- Removed double tap to roll (needs fixes).
- Added (left alt key) roll forward, properly replicated now. (and re-bindable soon!)
- Added General Store Catalogue and General store. You can now purchase goods for gold.
- Gold ore x2 now smeltable into gold nuggets via your furnace.
- Pickaxe and arrows added to general store.
10 Gold bars can now be smelted via the furnace from 5 gold nuggets.
- Building Hammer now sold for 1 gold nugget at blacksmith. BUILD AWAY!
- Added Flax and Lavender to the map in various places. (Can also obtain seeds from both!)
