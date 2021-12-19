 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 19 December 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7910428 · Last edited by Wendy

The Sunday update is now here!

Bug fixes:

  • more work on performance (maximum shadows on screen reduced, reflections disabled, you will be able to turn them back on later via the main menu/graphics options).
  • Trunk synchronization fixed: Players only keep the things they put in the trunk themselves or have bought.
  • old save state is now detected and cleared at startup (otherwise there were sometimes errors between both save systems)
  • hover texts are now hidden when opening a menu
  • creature blood now only splashes when the creature is hunting and takes damage
  • Voice recognition test in the options can now also be used during a mission
  • Cursor is now hidden when using doors & drawers
  • Correction of door in lower apartment of Bradfordshire St. (opening/closing was wrong way round)
  • Correction light in upper apartment of Bradfordshire St. (light went off when not looking at certain colliders)
  • Fixed staircase door on both maps of Bradfordshire St.: players can no longer enter the house through the wall to the right or left of the door
  • minor bugfixes (error messages from some scripts)

New functions:

  • voice recognition of creatures extended (insults and exclamations)
  • volume of death screams of creatures increased
  • more positions for the notes in the Dawsbury manor
  • achievements for remaining creatures added (Drake, Baba Yaga & Domovoy)
  • Added more achievements: Early Access Hero (for players who bought the game in EA) + one achievement for each level reached.

Cheers

Andre

