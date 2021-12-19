The Sunday update is now here!
Bug fixes:
- more work on performance (maximum shadows on screen reduced, reflections disabled, you will be able to turn them back on later via the main menu/graphics options).
- Trunk synchronization fixed: Players only keep the things they put in the trunk themselves or have bought.
- old save state is now detected and cleared at startup (otherwise there were sometimes errors between both save systems)
- hover texts are now hidden when opening a menu
- creature blood now only splashes when the creature is hunting and takes damage
- Voice recognition test in the options can now also be used during a mission
- Cursor is now hidden when using doors & drawers
- Correction of door in lower apartment of Bradfordshire St. (opening/closing was wrong way round)
- Correction light in upper apartment of Bradfordshire St. (light went off when not looking at certain colliders)
- Fixed staircase door on both maps of Bradfordshire St.: players can no longer enter the house through the wall to the right or left of the door
- minor bugfixes (error messages from some scripts)
New functions:
- voice recognition of creatures extended (insults and exclamations)
- volume of death screams of creatures increased
- more positions for the notes in the Dawsbury manor
- achievements for remaining creatures added (Drake, Baba Yaga & Domovoy)
- Added more achievements: Early Access Hero (for players who bought the game in EA) + one achievement for each level reached.
Cheers
Andre
