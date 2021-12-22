TramSim Vienna Update 1.8 - New Line 71

As promised, today we have our Christmas present to the community for you: We have been working on improvements and bug fixes again and are happy to present you the third drivable line in Vienna with this update: The line 71, which you can now drive from Börse via the Ringstraße and Schwarzenbergplatz to St. Marx with a realistic timetable and real announcements.
Changelog:
- The Line 71 can now be driven between Börse and St. Marx
- Various performance optimizations
- The type ULF A1/B1 now have the correct Annax matrix displays
- Control of the cameras is now also possible in paused state
- Chinese language is now selectable in the game
- Bugfix: When pressing the key "C" at the E2 the game froze
- Bugfix: The matrix destinations of the vehicle R2.2b for the line U2Z were not displayed
- Bugfix: Some keystrokes were not recognized in Tram-Challenges
- Bugfix: The timetable data for the passenger information displays were displayed incorrectly or not at all at some stops
- Bugfix: The game flickered in VR mode
This update will end the public beta and unlock this new version as default version. If you had the public beta activated, Steam will automatically deactivate the beta selection and the game will be updated to the newest version.
We are still working on performance improvements and fixes for crashes. If you still have problems you can always switch back to the last version 1.5 by selecting "version_1.5" in the branch selection in the beta settings of TramSim Vienna.
We hope you enjoy line 71 and wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update