TramSim Vienna Update 1.8 - New Line 71

Changelog:

The Line 71 can now be driven between Börse and St. Marx

Various performance optimizations

The type ULF A1/B1 now have the correct Annax matrix displays

Control of the cameras is now also possible in paused state

Chinese language is now selectable in the game

Bugfix: When pressing the key "C" at the E2 the game froze

Bugfix: The matrix destinations of the vehicle R2.2b for the line U2Z were not displayed

Bugfix: Some keystrokes were not recognized in Tram-Challenges

Bugfix: The timetable data for the passenger information displays were displayed incorrectly or not at all at some stops

Bugfix: The game flickered in VR mode

This update will end the public beta and unlock this new version as default version. If you had the public beta activated, Steam will automatically deactivate the beta selection and the game will be updated to the newest version.

We are still working on performance improvements and fixes for crashes. If you still have problems you can always switch back to the last version 1.5 by selecting "version_1.5" in the branch selection in the beta settings of TramSim Vienna.

We hope you enjoy line 71 and wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Your TramSim Team