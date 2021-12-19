 Skip to content

North Modding Company: Bergsbruk update for 19 December 2021

Easier Controls Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Ver 3.6A BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄 New Buildsystem

  • New Build System
  • New Shop for build blocks (if it works i will use that for all stuff)
  • Joystick Indicator fixes
  • Joystick Deadzone Left Y fixed
  • Spawning system Improved
  • Ehhhhh Something?

[Ver 3.6C BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

  • Mouse now only handles Camera controls
  • New Shop for build blocks icons fixed
  • Dumper wheels loading issue fixed
  • New Gaming wheel Steering
  • Dozer have now got auto blade tilt to make them easier to run
  • Buckets dont tip everything at once anymore
  • Other minor control issues fixed
  • Mouse sense now adjustable

[Ver 3.6D BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

  • Dozer Transmission fixed
  • Something i forgot

[Ver 3.6E BETA] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄 Auto Gearbox added!

  • Dozer Pushing Fixed
  • Automatic Gearbox added
  • Fixed A60H Stance

[Ver 3.61A] @Bergsbruk-Announcements 😄

Updated Tutorial

