Wolfstride update for 20 December 2021

Hotfix Patch 1.1.1

Hotfix Patch 1.1.1 · Build 7910390 · Last edited 20 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"We're gonna need a crappin' miracle to fix this fix this pile of junk!" - Duque

Ok so maybe not a miracle, but a few hotfix's here and there ought to do the trick. We're working on a slightly meatier patch with mech balancing among other quality of life improvements which you, the glorious Wolfstride community, have raised with us. For now this little duct-tape and glue patch is to repair the following issues:

  • VSync issue where the game`s fps would go insanely high
  • BDSM issue where the player could get stuck in place

From the bottom of our hustling hearts, thank you so much for supporting one another in the forums, telling your friends about our game and leaving so many awesome reviews. The impact it has on our our day-to-day can't be measured. There's a chance we'll push the larger patch this side of the holidays but we don't want to break the whole game right before we sign off to go and massively enhance our caloric intake over the rest of the month. So we'll have more news on that turkey when it's cooked!

Thanks for everything you lot!

