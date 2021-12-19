- Fixed High Score bug
- Fixed bug with volumes being set to 0 when you first go to Settings
- Add Y in addition to Z for top power up
- Fixed bug with default difficulty and Mode for first game (should be Zen Mode Easy)
- Fix bug with 1,000,000 point achievements
- Sync Steam Stats with Save File and retroactively give achievements
- Reduced the height of starting blocks for Easy and updated the cost of Big Bomb and Shock Wave to balance this change
- Added the word "bonus" to Add Row and Dynamite indication from multiplier
- Added scroll texture to multiplier when "On Fire" (when you get bonus Add Row and Big Bomb powerups)
- Clarified tooltips
Bloxi: The Word Game update for 19 December 2021
First Update - Mostly Bug Fixes and Clarification of Mechanics
Patchnotes via Steam Community
