Bloxi: The Word Game update for 19 December 2021

First Update - Mostly Bug Fixes and Clarification of Mechanics

Build 7910379

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed High Score bug
  • Fixed bug with volumes being set to 0 when you first go to Settings
  • Add Y in addition to Z for top power up
  • Fixed bug with default difficulty and Mode for first game (should be Zen Mode Easy)
  • Fix bug with 1,000,000 point achievements
  • Sync Steam Stats with Save File and retroactively give achievements
  • Reduced the height of starting blocks for Easy and updated the cost of Big Bomb and Shock Wave to balance this change
  • Added the word "bonus" to Add Row and Dynamite indication from multiplier
  • Added scroll texture to multiplier when "On Fire" (when you get bonus Add Row and Big Bomb powerups)
  • Clarified tooltips

