Time of Day and Flashlights

The next campaign level isn’t ready quite yet, but a new time of day system, which will be making an appearance in the next level, has been added to the contracts mode. With the introduction of this new system you will now start each level with a flashlight which can be used to see better when you’re fighting in the dark. However, using a flashlight also comes with drawbacks of its own, as enemies can see your light too.
More weapon sounds have been added as well to make the world feel a bit more alive.
Full Changelog
Added
- Dialogue portraits for Fireteam Grey and the Wolf helicopter crew.
- NPC conversation system
- Ambient night savanna sounds
- Time of day
- Flashlights
- Weapon swap, aim, and shoulder switching sounds
Changed
- Wu’s dialogue portrait adjusted to have more shading contrast
- AI detectable colliders are no longer visible to the player
- Dialogue text transition speed increased
- Certain dialogues can now be restarted
- Player instantiation optimization
- AI detection refactored
- Tooltips now change their size dynamically based on the text being displayed
- Inventory changed to render as an overlay for compatibility with the Time of Day system
- Gunshot sound effects reduced in volume by 6 dB
- Pistol gunshot sounds less abrasive
- Initial profile load optimized to use less memory
- Story now takes place in the year 2018 rather than 2016 to allow for certain guns to be added that didn’t exist in 2016
Fixed
- Bandana pivot point centered on the head
- Various UI elements’ transition/movement speeds are no longer dependent on framerate.
- In-game map scales with screen size
- Newly created profiles will now immediately appear in the profiles list without requiring the game to be restarted
- UI drawers are no longer frame rate dependent
- M4 CQBR hold position is now aligned properly with hands
Removed
- The chapter you’re currently playing during the campaign is no longer shown in the introductory text.
- Deprecated old gun animation-related objects
- Deprecated AI movement animation script
