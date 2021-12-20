 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 20 December 2021

Euryale's Gambit 0.10

In EG 0.10, we flash back to the Assault on Olympus where Euryale and Stheno encounter some dangerous Olympians.

Euryale's Gambit 0.10 Features:

  • 6 new scenes
  • Major dialog changes to Spoon's cabin scene
  • Changed interaction in Cindy's brothel scenes
  • Removed several fade-to-black transitions to avoid potential fatigue
  • Minor dialog additions to Igret Cathedral Encounter
  • Minor dialog changes to Euryale-Ash pre-westward camp scene
  • Fix missing asset in Echo river scene
  • Add option to visit brothel again after Euryale Awakens
  • Fix brothel choices so the brothel intro is only seen the first time

New ELITE-Only Content:

  • 1 new scene right before Igret-Stheno-Euryale ritual scene
  • Additional dialog in Ceraphina Cathedral Encounter
  • Addtional climax angle in Athena Temple scene
  • Lewd variation of Stheno image in Olympus Gateway flashback
  • Lewd Abaddon (The Demon Lord) variations
  • Additional scene with Igret and Abaddon

Patreon Goal Rewards (>5 patrons):

  • Brothel "SixtyNine" option (requires >=1 Cindy love point)

We are reviewing the dialog throughout the game in an effort to increase fluidity. In addition, a small addition was made to Igret's Cathedral Encounter to clarify Igret's role in the Church's teachings: namely, that while she's responsible for propaganda against the northern states, the religious justifications for slavery are entirely invented by humanity.

