In EG 0.10, we flash back to the Assault on Olympus where Euryale and Stheno encounter some dangerous Olympians.
Euryale's Gambit 0.10 Features:
- 6 new scenes
- Major dialog changes to Spoon's cabin scene
- Changed interaction in Cindy's brothel scenes
- Removed several fade-to-black transitions to avoid potential fatigue
- Minor dialog additions to Igret Cathedral Encounter
- Minor dialog changes to Euryale-Ash pre-westward camp scene
- Fix missing asset in Echo river scene
- Add option to visit brothel again after Euryale Awakens
- Fix brothel choices so the brothel intro is only seen the first time
New ELITE-Only Content:
- 1 new scene right before Igret-Stheno-Euryale ritual scene
- Additional dialog in Ceraphina Cathedral Encounter
- Addtional climax angle in Athena Temple scene
- Lewd variation of Stheno image in Olympus Gateway flashback
- Lewd Abaddon (The Demon Lord) variations
- Additional scene with Igret and Abaddon
Patreon Goal Rewards (>5 patrons):
- Brothel "SixtyNine" option (requires >=1 Cindy love point)
We are reviewing the dialog throughout the game in an effort to increase fluidity. In addition, a small addition was made to Igret's Cathedral Encounter to clarify Igret's role in the Church's teachings: namely, that while she's responsible for propaganda against the northern states, the religious justifications for slavery are entirely invented by humanity.
