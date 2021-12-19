We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on stable branch.

This is a patched version of the game addressing reported issues that we deemed to require immediate attention.

Please note that the ABI Development team will be on winter holidays between December 20th 2021 to January 2nd 2022. Do not expect any updates in that time. Support requests will be delayed.

ChilloutVR 2021r163p1

General

Further increase performance of networkIK

Fixed an issue where dynamic bone collision would not work for VR users

Fixed an issue that lead to dynamic bone interactions to not work in a majority of cases

Fixed an issue that lead to viseme looking choppy

Fixed an issue that lead to the framerate target option to not work properly

Fixed a typo in the quickmenu on advanced avatar color sliders

If you encounter any issues please be sure to report a bug. You can find information on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/5-how-to-report-a-bug

If you would like to request a feature, you can check up on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/7-how-to-request-a-feature