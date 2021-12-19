 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ChilloutVR update for 19 December 2021

ChilloutVR 2021r163p1

Share · View all patches · Build 7910368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on stable branch.

This is a patched version of the game addressing reported issues that we deemed to require immediate attention.

Please note that the ABI Development team will be on winter holidays between December 20th 2021 to January 2nd 2022. Do not expect any updates in that time. Support requests will be delayed.

ChilloutVR 2021r163p1

General

  • Further increase performance of networkIK
  • Fixed an issue where dynamic bone collision would not work for VR users
  • Fixed an issue that lead to dynamic bone interactions to not work in a majority of cases
  • Fixed an issue that lead to viseme looking choppy
  • Fixed an issue that lead to the framerate target option to not work properly
  • Fixed a typo in the quickmenu on advanced avatar color sliders

If you encounter any issues please be sure to report a bug. You can find information on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/5-how-to-report-a-bug

If you would like to request a feature, you can check up on how to do so here: https://forums.abinteractive.net/d/7-how-to-request-a-feature

Changed files in this update

ChilloutVR Unstable Depot 661132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.