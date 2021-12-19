New Content / Bug-Fix Update #10

Hello there, Mr. Detective. Here's some information for you.
- Fixed an issue for the mini-game not working properly.
- Fixed an issue for audio not playing through one enemy.
- Added sounds for when the enemy is spotted outside.
- Re-worked a bit of the enemy. They will no longer spawn instantly after entering the PC. It'll play after a few seconds.
- Lowered the main sensitivity to "5". Some feedback was given for a starting piece. You can change the sensitivity in the settings on the PC. This was mentioned in another patch, but once again mentioning it over some feedback.
- Added both the re-worked enemies in each scene.
- Changed a bit of the animation when the ending scene plays.
For now, things are going well. Please give some feedback if needed! I always get to work instantly once told about some issues. I'm happy to fix some issues right away.
Thank you, get back to work Mr. Detective.
Changed files in this update