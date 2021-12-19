TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.89.22

BUILD 1.0.89.22
Hey guys, TDR MAJOR RELEASE is coming to your PCs!
Finally it's time to crash! :) We are happy to introduce the first release of our dynamic damage system!
You can damage chassis, fairings and also the engine can generate issues and valvetrain blocking!
Pay attention on downshifting during hard braking :P
We also added a "special" AI behaviour on ROBO46 avatar (you can try it when ROBO46 AI will pass you during races )
All feedbacks will be welcome!
P.s.: The best is yet to come :P
SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!
NEW
- Add: Europa Track
- Add: showroom
- dynamic crash camera
- engine failure on wrong and aggressive downshifting (OVER REV LIMIT)
- dynamic damage system for fairings, chassis and engine
- collider generating system from bikes body
- new "ROBO46 is a rude boy" AI reaction
Bugfix
- Fix: possibility to start a session without choosing bike generating game block
- fix: sound electrical starter
- fix: activating/disactivating pit limiter on controller
- fix: airbag inflatate
- fix camera change when beating lap time on TimeAttackR mode
- General bugfixing
General
- new virtual rider algorithm
- improved load transfer system
- improved engine inertia
- improved AI performance (much more faster)
- improved tyres behaviour
Graphics
- ROBO46 skin
- GRT skin
- Removed bike rotation on menu
Physics
- Code cleaning
We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)
