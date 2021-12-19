TDR - MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE 1.0.89.22

Share · View all patches · Build 7910318 · Last edited 19 December 2021 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

BUILD 1.0.89.22

Hey guys, TDR MAJOR RELEASE is coming to your PCs!

Finally it's time to crash! :) We are happy to introduce the first release of our dynamic damage system!

You can damage chassis, fairings and also the engine can generate issues and valvetrain blocking!

Pay attention on downshifting during hard braking :P

We also added a "special" AI behaviour on ROBO46 avatar (you can try it when ROBO46 AI will pass you during races )

All feedbacks will be welcome!

P.s.: The best is yet to come :P

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

Add: Europa Track

Add: showroom

dynamic crash camera

engine failure on wrong and aggressive downshifting (OVER REV LIMIT)

dynamic damage system for fairings, chassis and engine

collider generating system from bikes body

new "ROBO46 is a rude boy" AI reaction

Bugfix

Fix: possibility to start a session without choosing bike generating game block

fix: sound electrical starter

fix: activating/disactivating pit limiter on controller

fix: airbag inflatate

fix camera change when beating lap time on TimeAttackR mode

General bugfixing

General

new virtual rider algorithm

improved load transfer system

improved engine inertia

improved AI performance (much more faster)

improved tyres behaviour

Graphics

ROBO46 skin

GRT skin

Removed bike rotation on menu

Physics

Code cleaning

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)