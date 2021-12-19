 Skip to content

Space Docker VR update for 19 December 2021

Patch #4

Patch #4

Share · View all patches · Build 7910311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added HP Reverb G2 controllers to calibration screen

  • Added ability for Space-Handbrake to also slow down rotational velocity (only to the extent that rotation-assist-on does)

  • Added section about Space-Handbrake to Flight101 video

  • Added customization options for Vive and WMR users (in debug-key form for now):

    The current debug controls are:

RECALIBRATION/TARGET-LOCKING

"6" - Both Menu buttons only do "recalibrate".

"7" - Left controller does "recalibrate" and right controller does manual target locking

HI LO MODE

"8" - Both controllers can toggle Hi/Lo mode

"9" - Only Left controller can toggle Hi/Lo mode

"0" - Only Right controller can toggle Hi/Lo mode

Changed files in this update

Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
