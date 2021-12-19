-
Added HP Reverb G2 controllers to calibration screen
-
Added ability for Space-Handbrake to also slow down rotational velocity (only to the extent that rotation-assist-on does)
-
Added section about Space-Handbrake to Flight101 video
-
Added customization options for Vive and WMR users (in debug-key form for now):
The current debug controls are:
RECALIBRATION/TARGET-LOCKING
"6" - Both Menu buttons only do "recalibrate".
"7" - Left controller does "recalibrate" and right controller does manual target locking
HI LO MODE
"8" - Both controllers can toggle Hi/Lo mode
"9" - Only Left controller can toggle Hi/Lo mode
"0" - Only Right controller can toggle Hi/Lo mode
Changed files in this update