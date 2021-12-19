 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 19 December 2021

New content

Share · View all patches · Build 7910199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Fix of error for animals animation

Free components update

  • 27 Christmas decorative props

Nature DLC update

  • 10 Fantasy Tree

Buildings DLC update

  • Cyberpunk city (Scene, with advanced scene settings)
  • City Urban 2 (Scene, with advanced scene settings)

Steampunk DLC update

  • Steampunk city (Scene, with advanced scene settings)

Rooms DLC update

  • Modern villa (Scene, with advanced scene settings)

Politicians DLC update

  • Jair M Bolsonaro

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.