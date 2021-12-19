 Skip to content

Perfect Heist 2 update for 19 December 2021

Update 3: Anti Cheat, level editor improvements, achievement fixes and bugfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7910192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • made rocket hit detection against players much more reliable
  • fixed loading money into the helicopter sometimes only happening client-side
  • potential fix for bots trying to shoot dead players sometimes
  • added new "round restarted" round end condition
  • server hosts can now always restart a round if playing against bots, even when other players are in their team
  • restarting round results in no stat changes or achievements
  • achievements are now unlockable if playing alone while on dedicated servers (required other players on the server before)
  • elevator level editor placement fixes
  • fixed elevator not working correctly for clients
  • fixed elevator height not being editable in the level editor
  • added custom variant input names (i.e. elevator = "Height", robber spawn = "Name"), to make them easier to understand
  • reworked steam update workshop item implementation, updating custom map no longer resets everything (description, images, ...)
  • fixed custom map cars not spawning correctly
  • changed custom map/level editor map water so you can build basements
  • fixed holes in the street on all maps
  • potential fix for "First Steps" achievement unlocking instantly
  • more level editor elevator fixes
  • all servers (dedicated and player hosted) are now VAC protected
  • Combat Medic no longer gets poisoned when receiving fall damage
  • fixed custom map elevator always trying to reach the ground floor (z=0) instead of stopping where it was placed

Changed files in this update

"Perfect Heist 2"-Linux Depot 1521582
