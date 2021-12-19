- made rocket hit detection against players much more reliable
- fixed loading money into the helicopter sometimes only happening client-side
- potential fix for bots trying to shoot dead players sometimes
- added new "round restarted" round end condition
- server hosts can now always restart a round if playing against bots, even when other players are in their team
- restarting round results in no stat changes or achievements
- achievements are now unlockable if playing alone while on dedicated servers (required other players on the server before)
- elevator level editor placement fixes
- fixed elevator not working correctly for clients
- fixed elevator height not being editable in the level editor
- added custom variant input names (i.e. elevator = "Height", robber spawn = "Name"), to make them easier to understand
- reworked steam update workshop item implementation, updating custom map no longer resets everything (description, images, ...)
- fixed custom map cars not spawning correctly
- changed custom map/level editor map water so you can build basements
- fixed holes in the street on all maps
- potential fix for "First Steps" achievement unlocking instantly
- more level editor elevator fixes
- all servers (dedicated and player hosted) are now VAC protected
- Combat Medic no longer gets poisoned when receiving fall damage
- fixed custom map elevator always trying to reach the ground floor (z=0) instead of stopping where it was placed
Perfect Heist 2 update for 19 December 2021
Update 3: Anti Cheat, level editor improvements, achievement fixes and bugfixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update