 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VOICE update for 19 December 2021

Happy Holiday!

Share · View all patches · Build 7910143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first Christmas since the release of VOICE. From December 20th to 25th, you can see a special main screen for Christmas. Please enjoy it.

Changed files in this update

VOICE Content Depot 1624181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.