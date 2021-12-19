 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pon Para and the Unconquerable Scorpion update for 19 December 2021

Day Three Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7910126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed several hard-coded *bug lines; now there'll just be a missing line if I didn't anticipate a possibility, not a game-stopping bug
  • Fixed several "taberna" entries where the text talks about the cool bar you own in Mytele even if you don't own a cool bar in Mytele
  • Fixed various bad line-breaks and incorrect character status reports (living characters described as dead, etc.) in the stats page
  • Rewrote the first Col conversation so he doesn't offer you "an end to your exile" when you're not an exile
  • Minor grammar/agreement/flow stuff

Changed files in this update

Pon Para and the Unconquerable Scorpion Content Depot 1288651
  • Loading history…
Pon Para and the Unconquerable Scorpion Depot mac Depot 1288652
  • Loading history…
Pon Para and the Unconquerable Scorpion Depot linux Depot 1288653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.