- Removed several hard-coded *bug lines; now there'll just be a missing line if I didn't anticipate a possibility, not a game-stopping bug
- Fixed several "taberna" entries where the text talks about the cool bar you own in Mytele even if you don't own a cool bar in Mytele
- Fixed various bad line-breaks and incorrect character status reports (living characters described as dead, etc.) in the stats page
- Rewrote the first Col conversation so he doesn't offer you "an end to your exile" when you're not an exile
- Minor grammar/agreement/flow stuff
Pon Para and the Unconquerable Scorpion update for 19 December 2021
Day Three Patch
