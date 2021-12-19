 Skip to content

Lost Alone update for 19 December 2021

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Christmas is approaching and even in the Lost Alone house, the scent of gingerbread is starting to smell! Are you ready for a new Christmas mission? Hurry to play it because the event will end in January!

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )

  • A new room has been added: The Event Room.
  • A new Objective has been added.
  • A new Achievement has been added.

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )

  • Changed the Slithering monster in the Corridor.
  • The monster in the hospital bathroom has been modified.

![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )

  • Minor bugs fixed.

