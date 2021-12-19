CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

Hi everyone,
Christmas is approaching and even in the Lost Alone house, the scent of gingerbread is starting to smell! Are you ready for a new Christmas mission? Hurry to play it because the event will end in January!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- A new room has been added: The Event Room.
- A new Objective has been added.
- A new Achievement has been added.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Changed the Slithering monster in the Corridor.
- The monster in the hospital bathroom has been modified.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Minor bugs fixed.
Changed files in this update