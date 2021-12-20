 Skip to content

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 20 December 2021

0.6.0+2 Hotfix Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved
  • 'Receive broadcast message' option is added. You can block Leaderboard messages by turning off this option.

  • Confirm popup is added on resetting the control bindings
  • Taxi passengers are removed from Offroad areas due to bad UX (Thanks to 'izkaptts' for the report)
Bug Fixed
  • Steering was unavailable for Keyboard and Controller after moving from Demo to Early Access version (If you still have this problem, please reset assist options) (Thanks to 'silvermanblue' and 'dirtboar (Benni)' for the report)
  • Force Feedback was randomly disabled after Alt+Tab or Autopilot (Thanks to 'Savino' for the report)
  • In multiplayer client, cargo can be teleported back to the old location when the driver leaves the vehicle

