Cards & Crystals update for 19 December 2021

Shattered Winter Star

Build 7909980 · Last edited by Wendy

Winter has returned once again to the world of Cards&Crystals. But the snow isn't the only thing that fell from the sky. Unfortunately, Blubellie has found the fallen Winter Star first, and promptly broke it into six pieces. Search the lands and gather them to reforge the shattered star!



The holidays are a time of giving and the battlegrounds are littered with presents. Crack them open and get some help in defeating your opponents.



Collect all shards of the Winter Star until January 5th to win an exclusive Reforged Star card.





Blubellie, Iriadhis and the Cards&Crystals team wish you all sweet holidays!

