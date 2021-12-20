v1.1.2 Small update to fix HUD issues

v1.1.2
-Fixed AmmoHUD causing numerical overflow error on the smaller HUD's when the HUD resolution was scaled up on a larger resolution(Also the cause of critical error 6)
-Fixed loading a save game with no items and being able to select a weapon as an item.
-Fixed bastard sword durability display not updating on the breaking hit.
-Fixed Item slot on HUD not updating the first time picking up a new item.
-When starting a New Quest + the player will begin with 100 health.
-I'll be focusing on fixing this quickload bug that some people are still experiencing.
Changed files in this update