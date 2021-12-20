 Skip to content

Arthurian Legends update for 20 December 2021

v1.1.2 Small update to fix HUD issues

Build 7909915

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.2

-Fixed AmmoHUD causing numerical overflow error on the smaller HUD's when the HUD resolution was scaled up on a larger resolution(Also the cause of critical error 6)

-Fixed loading a save game with no items and being able to select a weapon as an item.

-Fixed bastard sword durability display not updating on the breaking hit.

-Fixed Item slot on HUD not updating the first time picking up a new item.

-When starting a New Quest + the player will begin with 100 health.

-I'll be focusing on fixing this quickload bug that some people are still experiencing.

