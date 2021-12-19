New mechanic, few new items and bug fixes

New YEET mechanic (some enemy bodies are now throwable)

New logo animation

Couple new outfit items

Hopefully fixed a projectile-related crash

YEET

Throwing enemies around should be pretty seamless, although I haven't tested it in a very hectic combat yet. To grab a body, simply roll near a dead bat, spider or hedgehog and let the piggy do the rest.

Let me know how it goes!

P.S. Outfit Contest ends tomorrow, so there's still time to get your outfits in and win prizes!