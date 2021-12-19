 Skip to content

Fisherman's House update for 19 December 2021

VR + Christmas Update!

Dear dear guests,

The VR + Christmas Update is now live!

I will explain to you what the VR + Christmas update include.

What's new?

VR Mode

The biggest new feature in this update is the VR mode, which can be activated by selecting VR mode when starting the game. The VR mode is currently being tested with the HTC Vive.

Christmas

As with the Halloween update, there are some cosmetic changes in this update as part of the Steam Christmas Sale! There will also be an item to unlock again.

Thropies

Those who have already played in the Halloween event and unlocked the 2021 Halloween Pumpkin will see it in this game as Thropie.

Some Improvements and Fixes

There are some changes of the setting and bug fixes of the AI.

See you soon at the fisherman's house.

Changed files in this update

