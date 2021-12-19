Patch Update (v0.1.08)

Hello,

A quick announcement to share that the latest update (0.1.08) is now live!

-Added a "Disease System", diseases can be contracted from being attacked by some types of enemies. Diseases have different effects and there are currently six implemented. Diseases remain until they are cured, and can be removed by finding a "Vaccine" item purchasable from vendors currently

-Crossbow bolts have an impact sound when hitting terrain, meaning some nearby enemies can hear it and investigate

-Vendors now have finite amounts of cash on them, which changes as you buy and sell with them, making trading more realistic.

-the "Barter" perk now also affects how much cash vendors have to trade

-Added new weapon: "Cast Iron Crossbow", craftable with iron ingots and string

-Biome landscape scenery changes:

-Swamps have thick green fog/smog to look more "swampy"

-Tundra biomes have more bare, dead trees and dead shrubs/foliage to give a better wasteland

appearance

-Desert biome has more dead plant foliage

-Added a new wild berry, "Edage Berry" which is commonly spread throughout plains and forests as an easy to find food source

-String can be found in cave chests

-Fixed Lightning rod sound effect heard anywhere on the map no matter how far away

-fixed snow trees not playing woodcut SFX on hit

-other minor tweaks and bug fixes

There will be another update again in a few days times to fix more bugs reported this and late last week in the steams discussions page. We will also begin making some optimization tweaks to gradually improve performance for all machines.

Cheers!