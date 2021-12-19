 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 19 December 2021

FerryCat update

Build 7909807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a quick update to bring the FerryCat into line with the other boats...

  1. Added custom engine noises
  2. Added smoke from exhausts
  3. Improved the water plume from engines
  4. Adjusted cargo amounts and how it effects the boat
  5. Increased engine power so it can maintain full speed in most weather conditions
  6. Adjusted water stability.

General Updates

  1. Added 4x MSAA to both VR and Non-VR modes. Doesn't seem to effect performance much and looks better! I will add the option to the options menu so you'll be able to select Off, x2, x4 or x8.

