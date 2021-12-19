FerryCat update

This is a quick update to bring the FerryCat into line with the other boats...
- Added custom engine noises
- Added smoke from exhausts
- Improved the water plume from engines
- Adjusted cargo amounts and how it effects the boat
- Increased engine power so it can maintain full speed in most weather conditions
- Adjusted water stability.
General Updates
- Added 4x MSAA to both VR and Non-VR modes. Doesn't seem to effect performance much and looks better! I will add the option to the options menu so you'll be able to select Off, x2, x4 or x8.
Changed depots in realworld branch