Dice vs Dice update for 19 December 2021

New Levels, Songs and More Balancing

19 December 2021

Hello there,

Now there are two new levels. One of them is Ice Land.

Two new song for Ice Land.

New lore you can learn from Villagers

and bug fixes, balancing.

Murat,

CodingApe Games

