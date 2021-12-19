 Skip to content

Kinky Fight Club update for 19 December 2021

Quickfix!

19 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey friends!

Just a quick fix. The custom dirty talk wasn't working because it was trying to find the dialogues data in a "dialogs" folder. (spanglish!)

It is fixed now!

