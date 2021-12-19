 Skip to content

A-Star Theft update for 19 December 2021

SUNRISE TRAIL: A fancy new heist!

A-Star Theft update for 19 December 2021

SUNRISE TRAIL: A fancy new heist!

Update 1.2.5

  • Added Sunrise Trail mission
  • Added a new music track
  • Added new decoration
  • Added achievement: Hidden Dough
  • Safes can now be opened using C4
  • Improved some text detail in the help menu
  • Improved SWAT Turret and tweaked difficulty
  • Improved gas mask functionality
  • Improved various parts of Gang Lab Raid
  • Changed Final Raid music to the newly added music track
  • Changed fire to only deal damage to, but never kill the player
  • Fixed a crash introduced in the Help and Statistics update
  • Fixed heist completion screen moving in slow motion a mission is completed with low health
  • Fixed pausing the game when attempting to exit a mini game using the Escape key
  • Fixed gang members punching the player while held at gunpoint
  • Fixed a discrepancy between Power Killer icon visibility distance and actual interaction distance

