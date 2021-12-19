SUNRISE TRAIL: A fancy new heist!

Update 1.2.5
- Added Sunrise Trail mission
- Added a new music track
- Added new decoration
- Added achievement: Hidden Dough
- Safes can now be opened using C4
- Improved some text detail in the help menu
- Improved SWAT Turret and tweaked difficulty
- Improved gas mask functionality
- Improved various parts of Gang Lab Raid
- Changed Final Raid music to the newly added music track
- Changed fire to only deal damage to, but never kill the player
- Fixed a crash introduced in the Help and Statistics update
- Fixed heist completion screen moving in slow motion a mission is completed with low health
- Fixed pausing the game when attempting to exit a mini game using the Escape key
- Fixed gang members punching the player while held at gunpoint
- Fixed a discrepancy between Power Killer icon visibility distance and actual interaction distance
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
Changed files in this update