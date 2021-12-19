Update: v0.2.0 - Biomes

Hello,
Biomes update is out now!
With this update the game has changed a lot.
Most notable changes are;
- Biomes. For now there are 4 types of biomes; plains, mid lands, high lands and water. Biomes affect industry and agricultural field production.
- Resources. Added wood as another building material. And removed commercial food product type to make the game simple.
- Added new buildings and structures.
- Residential houses do not require 2x2 areas anymore. They became dynamic and will fit anywhere.
Experimental changes to make the game easier;
- Now commercial shops do not behave like bridge between people and food as early version was. This will make the game a lot easier than before.
- In earlier versions, people would only work at closer jobs. Now they will work from anywhere.
Thank you for your support and playing early access!
Some Screenshots
New wooden houses.
Wood production.
A city.
Houses will fit anywhere. Roads evolve according to appeal.
Biomes view mode.
Changelog
Notable
- Game; Increased room capacity of houses.
- Game; Increased road expand map range.
- Game; Added biome system.
- Game; Added biome view mode.
- Game; Added wood resource.
- Game; Changed low level house assets. They are wooden now.
- Game; Renamed dirty industry as low industry.
- Game; Low industry produces wood and building material depends on the biome.
- Game; Added new objective.
- Game; All objectives are redesigned.
- Game; Removed commercial product resource type.
- Game; Commercial shops do not sale food now. (Experimental)
- Game; Removed work distance constraint. People will work from anywhere now. (Experimental)
- Game; Area size of residential buildings are dynamic now. They will fit any empty space.
- Game; Unemployed people leave the city.
Other
- Ui; Changed fonts.
- Ui; Added Chinese letter support for nick names.
- Ui; Updated all hint messages.
- Ui; Fixed a drag and mark cursor bug.
- Ui; Updated menu interface.
- Game; Updated agricultural fields look.
- Game; Increased demolish operation usage limit.
- Game; Agricultural field and low industry production rate depends on biome now.
- Game; Adjusted costs of all buildings. Lower buildings cost only wood, advanced ones cost wood and building materials.
- Platform; Changed game save version.
Changed files in this update