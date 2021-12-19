Space Extra 0.1.5

Fixed a bug preventing you to start the game with a new save file.
Fixed a bug that when you re-enter a level you just fly off screen before defeating the boss.
Pre-release:
Added the moon level. Fixed saving/loading issues.
