- Fixes Hidden Smith event.
- Added soldier info boxes to gameplay screen.
- Added 5 new random maps.
- Reward screen continue button auto-focues.
- Fixes moving location / quitting bug.
- Other small tweaks.
Riflestorm Playtest update for 19 December 2021
Update v0.6.1 - Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rifle Storm Playtest MacOS Depot 1673981
- Loading history…
Rifle Storm Playtest Windows 32bit Depot 1673982
- Loading history…
Rifle Storm Playtest Windows 64bit Depot 1673983
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update