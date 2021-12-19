 Skip to content

Riflestorm Playtest update for 19 December 2021

Update v0.6.1 - Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes Hidden Smith event.
  • Added soldier info boxes to gameplay screen.
  • Added 5 new random maps.
  • Reward screen continue button auto-focues.
  • Fixes moving location / quitting bug.
  • Other small tweaks.

Changed files in this update

