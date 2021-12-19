- Added option to skip the intro, shown once you beat the first level
- Fixed cleaning of the 3D model pool, so the RAM no longer fills up so quickly
- Added much more aggressive cleaning of the 3D model cache of earlier created models, to save even more RAM
- Refactored the code that specializes generic animations to individual models to be ~100x faster, increasing FPS in situations with a lot of animals and random mutations turned on
- Fixed an 'impossible animal', discovered by player GeneralLDS, that could be created by putting a mouth at the end and then making the body longer
- Moved the cache of earlier created models much further upwards, so it's no longer possible for players to accidentally see it
- Fixed incorrect 'will survive' message in the editor with large plants
- Fixed bug so you can no longer increase soil values above the maximum value
- Fixed crash in the species list view when accidentally clicking the invisible 'next' button on the last page
- Added better logs so the plant multiplication bug can hopefully be fixed in the future
The Sapling update for 19 December 2021
Patch 9.37
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
- Loading history…
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
- Loading history…
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update