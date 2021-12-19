 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 19 December 2021

Patch 9.37

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to skip the intro, shown once you beat the first level
  • Fixed cleaning of the 3D model pool, so the RAM no longer fills up so quickly
  • Added much more aggressive cleaning of the 3D model cache of earlier created models, to save even more RAM
  • Refactored the code that specializes generic animations to individual models to be ~100x faster, increasing FPS in situations with a lot of animals and random mutations turned on
  • Fixed an 'impossible animal', discovered by player GeneralLDS, that could be created by putting a mouth at the end and then making the body longer
  • Moved the cache of earlier created models much further upwards, so it's no longer possible for players to accidentally see it
  • Fixed incorrect 'will survive' message in the editor with large plants
  • Fixed bug so you can no longer increase soil values above the maximum value
  • Fixed crash in the species list view when accidentally clicking the invisible 'next' button on the last page
  • Added better logs so the plant multiplication bug can hopefully be fixed in the future

