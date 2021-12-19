 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 19 December 2021

Update 2021/12/19

Share · View all patches · Build 7909025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Shorten the wait time after an enemy encounter message.
  • Display the missing ability value when changing jobs.
  • Low-resolution monster images will be used in the Monster dictionary until the related bug is fixed.
  • To initialize the labyrinth flag and trash box when "Initialize Auto Mapping" is selected in the utility.

Bug Fixes

  • A part of the monster list in the battle screen was not displayed in some UI modes and resolutions.
  • There was a mistake in the display of the type "Katana" when items are written in English.
  • There was a mistake in the display of spell resistance rate when status is displayed in English.
  • The equipping condition decision of books, potions, and scrolls in the store was the same.
  • The display of events in the labyrinth was not correct when monster images were used.
  • In some drawing modes, the drawing of arches with iron grates was not correct.
  • In some drawing modes, the floor of the stairs was displayed incorrectly when the player moved before the stairs.
  • In certain labyrinth structures, unnecessary walls were generated.
  • Failed to read the equipping conditions of some items.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry The Five Ordeals Content Depot 1308701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.