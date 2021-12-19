Update 2021/12/19

Updates
- Shorten the wait time after an enemy encounter message.
- Display the missing ability value when changing jobs.
- Low-resolution monster images will be used in the Monster dictionary until the related bug is fixed.
- To initialize the labyrinth flag and trash box when "Initialize Auto Mapping" is selected in the utility.
Bug Fixes
- A part of the monster list in the battle screen was not displayed in some UI modes and resolutions.
- There was a mistake in the display of the type "Katana" when items are written in English.
- There was a mistake in the display of spell resistance rate when status is displayed in English.
- The equipping condition decision of books, potions, and scrolls in the store was the same.
- The display of events in the labyrinth was not correct when monster images were used.
- In some drawing modes, the drawing of arches with iron grates was not correct.
- In some drawing modes, the floor of the stairs was displayed incorrectly when the player moved before the stairs.
- In certain labyrinth structures, unnecessary walls were generated.
- Failed to read the equipping conditions of some items.
Changed files in this update