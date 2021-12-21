Winter Update (V.1.1.0.1) LIVE!

Hi everyone,

The Winter Update (V.1.1.0.1) is now LIVE!

This update bring additional fixes and content to Dinosaurs Prehistoric Survivors. With that said, lets get started. As always, we’re only going to highlight the general elements.

Major Additions:

Additional winter map has been added to the Survivor Mode portion of the game.

New playable dinosaur, the Tarbosaurus, has been added to the Survivor Mode.

Mild Play has been integrated to the Survivor Mode.

Players can enable or disable Mild Play through the settings tab in the Survivor Mode Character Selection Scene. Mild Play will be unlocked once the player beats all regions within the Survivor Mode.

Fixes and Improvements

All attack animations for Arcade and Free Roam Dinosaurs have been revised and improved.

Locomotion animation has been improved especially for Quadrupeds.

Increased walking and running speed for Arcade and Free Roam Dinosaurs. Dinosaurs in these modes will now walk and run faster.

Fixed walking and running sound effects for Arcade and Free Roam Dinosaurs.

Fixed Objective UI in Arcade mode. Now Objective UI will show active missions by default.

New Rotation system for Arcade and Free Roam AI Dinosaurs.

IK Fix for Arcade and Free Roam Dinosaurs.

Additional Performance Improvements.

Note:

You may need to restart Steam for the update to take into effect

That’s currently it for this Update. This update marks the end of major updates for this game as we shift our focus towards new projects. Therefore, moving forward, our support for this game may not go beyond fixing substantial issues. Thank you so much for your support, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our Youtube channel to not miss out on any information regarding development.