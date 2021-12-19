-Made changes to the physics collision system on monsters allowing for many many creatures to be present without experiencing physics system related frame loss.
-Adjusted sound clip[ and volume for landing after a jump.
Animyst update for 19 December 2021
Major Monster Optimizations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Made changes to the physics collision system on monsters allowing for many many creatures to be present without experiencing physics system related frame loss.
Changed files in this update