Animyst update for 19 December 2021

Major Monster Optimizations

Build 7909005 · Last edited by Wendy

-Made changes to the physics collision system on monsters allowing for many many creatures to be present without experiencing physics system related frame loss.

-Adjusted sound clip[ and volume for landing after a jump.

Changed files in this update

windows_build Depot 871101
