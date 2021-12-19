Update 3 - Early Access | Frosted Defenses has arrived!



Frosted Defenses Pack now available!

Get in the winter spirit with the new Frosted Defenses pack, available now on Steam!

There can be accessed in-game on the inventory menu by clicking on the "Cosmetics" button for each of buildings in this pack. Note that these are cosmetic changes only. This will not change the way the turret performs whatsoever. Most options will be available in this pack when the fully armory releases!

Hotfix #004 - Patch Notes

Claim more tiles with the new Reclaimer type building, Redeemer!

NEW ADDITIONS:

pack is now available, go check it out in-game! New Reclaimer type, Redeemer. Three times as big, and more efficient!

BALANCE CHANGES:

Changed Fusion Reactor unlock from place 50x turbines to accumulate 20k power

Increased Minigun damage from 70 to 75

Increased Pulser cooldown from 4 seconds to 5 seconds

Increased Ranger cooldown from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds

Increased Purifier range from 7 tiles to 8 tiles

Increased Shotgun damage from 2 to 3

Increased Shotgun range from 7 tiles to 8 tiles

Increased Sprayer damage from 3 to 4

Increased Sprayer range from 8 tiles to 9 tiles

Increased Reclaimer heat from 20 to 25

Decreased Iridium collector essence cost from 25k to 10k

Decreased Iridium collector power from 450 to 150

Decreased Iridium storage essence cost from 50k to 15k

Decreased Iridium storage power from 400 to 300

Decreased Radiator heat from 250 to 180

Decreased Rocket Pod gold cost from 350k to 250k

Decreased Rocket Pod essence cost from 5k to 2.5k

Decreased Turbine gold cost from 25k to 20k

Decreased Turbine heat from 80 to 60

Decreased Drone port heat from 50 to 45

Decreased Gunship port gold cost from 150k to 100k

