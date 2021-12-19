- Fixed the hitbox for item descriptions getting covered by other parts of the item, causing the middle of it to not trigger the text show.
- Fixed the curse skull and shield cell effect on the health bar not showing.
- Shield Cell health now scales according to total health, not current health.
- Shield Cell health doesn't stretch when scaling to larger health numbers.
- Speed now has a lower limit of 10. Not that you'll ever get there.
- Unstable Core now updates the shield health size appropriately.
- Fixed the win screen lacking proper resolution adjustment.
Paper Planet update for 19 December 2021
Demo Patch 7 hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update