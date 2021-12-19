 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 19 December 2021

Demo Patch 7 hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the hitbox for item descriptions getting covered by other parts of the item, causing the middle of it to not trigger the text show.
  • Fixed the curse skull and shield cell effect on the health bar not showing.
  • Shield Cell health now scales according to total health, not current health.
  • Shield Cell health doesn't stretch when scaling to larger health numbers.
  • Speed now has a lower limit of 10. Not that you'll ever get there.
  • Unstable Core now updates the shield health size appropriately.
  • Fixed the win screen lacking proper resolution adjustment.

