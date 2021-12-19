New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.768_Ironman_And_Doomsday

This one has a lot in it! First of all, lots of bugfixes and performance improvements, getting us closer to being out of the beta branch. Hopefully next week, knock on wood!

Perhaps even more exciting, this one adds some new features to the base game and to DLC1:

The "ironman mode" (where you can't savescum) was previously part of DLC3 for testing, but is now part of the main game and ready for use by anyone.

In DLC1, there is now an optional "Doomsday Mode" you can turn on, which causes the galaxy to progressively collapse around you as you play. You can make it more or less intense. Thanks to Puffin for coming up with the cool idea, and to Badger for implementing it!

Expert mode has also seen a lot of balance updates, thanks to vigorous discussion on discord, advice from Strategic Sage in particular, and thanks to Tom for implementing the changes. Fuel should be more interesting and challenging now, is the short of it, and there's also some options for trying out a few different balance variants of it.

Tadrinth has added yet another cool AI type for DLC3, which is the "Speedster" this time. This one uses fast ships in waves, has speed magnifiers on all planets, and has special speed booster guardians in the warden fleet.

Also in DLC3, the necromancer, templars, and elderlings have gotten a whole heap of updates to make them more balanced and fun. Lots of cool additions from Zeus in particular, and also a lot of balance adjustments from Badger based on discord feedback.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!