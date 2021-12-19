Update v 0.2.4

This update finally resolves non progression issues that some players were experiencing.

NOTE : This is an important fix. Please update before starting a new game.

This gives confidence with future development in that the game system has been found to work as intended but an issue with starting a new game was not setting up correct conditions and causing the non progression issues.

Among other things the next update is expected to include improvements to AI behavior.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.