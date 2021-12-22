v0.91.49 Patch Notes

New Class: Ranger - A cunning, skilled warrior of the wilderness.

A ranger can use a variety of weapons and is quite capable in combat. He also has special knowledge about certain types of creatures, which makes it easier for him to find and defeat such foes. Finally, an experienced ranger has such a tie to nature that he can actually draw upon natural power to cast divine spells.

Major Class Features:

Favored Enemy

At 1st level, a ranger may select a type of creature from among those given on Table: Ranger Favored Enemies. The ranger gains a +2 bonus on Bluff, Listen, Sense Motive, Spot, and Survival checks when using these skills against creatures of this type. Likewise, he gets a +2 bonus on weapon damage rolls against such creatures.

At 5th level and every five levels thereafter (10th, 15th, and 20th level), the ranger may select an additional favored enemy from those given on the table. In addition, at each such interval, the bonus against any one favored enemy (including the one just selected, if so desired) increases by 2.

If the ranger chooses humanoids or outsiders as a favored enemy, he must also choose an associated subtype, as indicated on the table. If a specific creature falls into more than one category of favored enemy, the ranger’s bonuses do not stack; he simply uses whichever bonus is higher.

Animal Companion

At 4th level, a ranger gains an animal companion selected from the following list: badger, camel, dire rat, dog, riding dog, horse (light or heavy), pony, snake (Small or Medium viper), or wolf.

This animal is a loyal companion that accompanies the ranger on her adventures as appropriate for its kind.

A ranger’s animal companion is superior to a normal animal of its kind and has special powers.

A ranger of sufficiently high level can select her animal companion from one of the following lists:

Level 4+: Ape, Black bear, Bison, Boar, Cheetah, Dire badger, Dire weasel, Leopard, Monitor lizard, Constrictor snake, Large viper snake, Wolverine.

Level 7+: Brown bear, Dire wolverine, Giant crocodile, Deinonychus, Dire ape, Dire boar, Dire wolf, Lion, Rhinoceros, Huge viper snake, Tiger.

Level 10+: Polar bear, Dire lion, Megaraptor, Giant constrictor snake.

Level 13+: Dire bear, Elephant.

Level 16+: Dire tiger, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus.

Combat Style

At 2nd level, a ranger must select one of two combat styles to pursue: archery or two-weapon combat. This choice affects the character’s class features but does not restrict his selection of feats or special abilities in any way.

If the ranger selects archery, he is treated as having the Rapid Shot feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

If the ranger selects two-weapon combat, he is treated as having the Two-Weapon Fighting feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

The benefits of the ranger’s chosen style apply only when he wears light or no armor. He loses all benefits of his combat style when wearing medium or heavy armor.

Improved Combat Style

At 6th level, a ranger’s aptitude in his chosen combat style (archery or two-weapon combat) improves.

If he selected archery at 2nd level, he is treated as having the Manyshot feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

If the ranger selected two-weapon combat at 2nd level, he is treated as having the Improved Two-Weapon Fighting feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

As before, the benefits of the ranger’s chosen style apply only when he wears light or no armor. He loses all benefits of his combat style when wearing medium or heavy armor.

Combat Style Mastery

At 11th level, a ranger’s aptitude in his chosen combat style (archery or two-weapon combat) improves again.

If he selected archery at 2nd level, he is treated as having the Improved Precise Shot feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

If the ranger selected two-weapon combat at 2nd level, he is treated as having the Greater Two-Weapon Fighting feat, even if he does not have the normal prerequisites for that feat.

As before, the benefits of the ranger’s chosen style apply only when he wears light or no armor. He loses all benefits of his combat style when wearing medium or heavy armor.

Spells

Beginning at 4th level, a ranger gains the ability to cast a small number of divine spells.

Exclusive Spells:

Summon Nature's Ally I

This spell summons a natural creature. It appears where you designate and acts immediately, on your turn. It attacks your opponents to the best of its ability. If you can communicate with the creature, you can direct it not to attack, to attack particular enemies, or to perform other actions.

A summoned monster cannot summon or otherwise conjure another creature, nor can it use any teleportation or planar travel abilities. Creatures cannot be summoned into an environment that cannot support them.

The spell conjures one of the creatures from the 1st-level list on the accompanying Summon Nature's Ally table. You choose which kind of creature to summon, and you can change that choice each time you cast the spell. All the creatures on the table are neutral unless otherwise noted.

Summon Nature's Ally II

This spell functions like summon nature's ally I, except that you can summon one 2nd-level creature or 1d3 1st-level creatures of the same kind.

Summon Nature's Ally III

This spell functions like summon nature's ally I, except that you can summon one 3rd-level creature, 1d3 2nd-level creatures of the same kind, or 1d4+1 1st-level creatures of the same kind.

Summon Nature's Ally IV

This spell functions like summon nature's ally I, except that you can summon one 4th-level creature, 1d3 3rd-level creatures of the same kind, or 1d4+1 lower-level creatures of the same kind.

Summon Nature's Ally List:

Level-1: Dire rat, Monkey, Small Viper Snake, Wolf.

Level-2: Black Bear, Crocodile, Dire badger, Small Air Elemental, Small Earth Elemental, Small Fire Elemental, Small Water Elemental, Medium Viper Snake, Wolverine.

Level-3: Ape, Dire weasel, Dire wolf, Lion, Constrictor Snake, Large Viper Snake.

Level-4: Brown Bear, Giant Crocodile, Deinonychus, Dire ape, Dire boar, Dire wolverine, Medium Air Elemental, Medium Earth Elemental, Medium Fire Elemental, Medium Water Elemental, Huge Viper Snake, Tiger.

New Pre-builds:

Ranger - Verdant Guardian, Wild Sentinel

(Old preset characters can be updated by clicking the Reset button)

(Adventurers with new builds in Adventure mode)

New Optional House Rules:

Favored Enemy: increase damage bonus by 1 time per 10 levels

Animal Companion: level = master's related class levels, no natural armor adjustment (unchecked: based on effective druid level)

Summon Nature's Ally: ally's level is based on summoner's related class levels (unchecked: level fixed)

Share Spells: no need to adjacent to master

Combat Maneuvers: with cool-down

Slow Speed and Graceful Step: split into 2 house rules

Optimized description of some house rules

(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)

Auto-Combat:

Added auto-combat: Characters fight automatically using their common attack (without using limited resources such as spells, potions, etc.). Press any button/key to abort.

(The auto-combat feature is very basic now, suitable for easy battles. More AI settings will be considered later, as well as auto-combat without battle scene, etc.)

All party members auto-combat

Separate auto-combat settings for characters, summoned creatures and animal companions

Two-Weapon Fighting Adjustments:

Improved Two-Weapon Fighting: In addition to the standard single extra attack you get with an off-hand weapon, you get a second attack with it, albeit at a –5 penalty.

Greater Two-Weapon Fighting: You get a third attack with your off-hand weapon, albeit at a –10 penalty.

Optional house rule: Two-Weapon Fighting: One extra attack with the second weapon for regular attack (unchecked: for full attack only)

Fixed: Two-weapon penalties sometimes are not applied. Now as long as you hold two weapons, even if one melee weapon and one ranged weapon, two-weapon penalties are always applied.

Rapid Shot: Only one more attack even with two ranged weapons; changed to Full-round action

Vital Strike, Devastating Strike, Sweeping Strikes, Whirlwind Attack, Manyshot, Rain of Arrows: one attack per target, no any extra attacks

Optimized description of Two-Weapon Fighting feats

Encyclopedia: Added Two-Weapon Fighting chapter

Adjusted Improved Precise Shot:

Your ranged attacks ignore any effects of cover and concealment but total cover or total concealment.

When you shoot or throw ranged weapons at a grappling opponent, you automatically strike at the opponent you have chosen. Without this feat, you must roll randomly to see which grappling combatant the attack strikes.

Fixed: Improved Precise Shot has no effect on some concealment effects

Optimized description of Improved Precise Shot

Class Related:

Paladin: Gains an extra feat at 1st level and every 10 levels thereafter (1, 10, 20). (To make up for the current lack of class features.)

Ranger: Gains an extra feat at 1st level and every 3 levels thereafter (1, 3, 6...). (To make up for the current lack of class features.)

Paladin/Ranger autofill daily spells when reach level 4

Sneak Attack: removed the once per round limit

Flurry of Blows: default action for any monk instead of monk as the highest class (can turn off in action options)

Optional house rule: Unarmed Strike: extra attacks

Optional house rule: Unarmed Strike: extra attacks for regular attack (unchecked: for full attack only)

Changed favored class of Wood Elf, Catfolk and Troll back to Ranger

Spell Related:

Optimized spell description format

Fixed: Class level requirement bug of some spells

Adjusted level of following spells for different classes:

Animate Dead

Hold Person

Cone of Cold

Disintegrate

Blindness/Deafness

Lesser Restoration

Neutralize Poison

Remove Curse

Stoneskin

Resist Energy

Protection from Energy

Bestow Curse

Contagion

Others:

Added French translation of new text since v0.91.40 (thank Soifran again)

New feat: Far Shot: When you use a projectile weapon, such as a bow, its range increases by one-half (multiply by 1-1/2). When you use a thrown weapon, its range is doubled.

Reduced cool-down of Combat Maneuvers: 3 -> 2

Battlefield movement animation speed option also applied on viewport and character switching animation speed

Adjusted the fastest animation speed to acceptable level

Show range in tips of range attacks on character panel

Show subtypes of humanoid creatures

Adjusted elementals' name and image

Replaced image of Kukri

Optimized character selection UI

Optimized learning order of feats of builds

Optimized display order of feats

Optimized description of classes

Fixed: Characters with fear or other out-of-control conditions can still make AO, flanking, and ZOC.

Fixed: Dex penalty is not applied on flat-footed AC

Fixed: Description bug of Giant and Outsider's Weapon Proficiency

Fixed: Missing images of some builds

Fixed: Class text bug in French and Japanese version

Fixed: Some non-ascii characters may cause crash

Encyclopedia: Added Combat Maneuvers chapter

Encyclopedia: Improved Monster Special Abilities chapter

Added more related infos in Party Funds tip: Party Funds, Bank Balance, Total Value of Items, Total Assets

Gold pieces related calculations are accurate to at most 2 decimal places, i.e. copper pieces

Fixed: Party Funds and Bank Balance are sometimes displayed in scientific notation

Next, we'll work on:

Druid, Bard, class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Drow Noble, Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more elemental creatures, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).