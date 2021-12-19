- Fixed the settings menu not disappearing when pressing [Esc] in the pause menu to close the menu.
- Fixed quitting to menu not resetting certain values.
- Added two statistics on the win screen showing if you won without losing combo, and if you won without getting hit.
- Burst Laser now obeys player firing angle restrictions.
- Shield Bullets now add combo when they block red bullets.
- Turret Buddy now aims correctly when combined with Bullet Teleporter.
- Fixed Cat's Eye Diamond having waaaaaaay too big a hitbox.
- Added cat ears to Cat's Eye Diamond's bubble. Because I could. Hah.
- Internal refactoring of Prism Buddy, Heckfire Bullets, Fireworks, and Detonator.
- Fixed an alignment issue with Almond Milk's description.
- Increased the hitbox size for hovering over items to see their descriptions.
- Fixed the main menu and game lacking proper window scaling for non-16:9 resolutions.
- Altered some UI alignments and scalings due to the above change.
- Increased width of score box, so it can fit scores over 1 million (it can now fit like 100 million so it should be enough).
- Fixed selected resolution not getting saved to disk in the settings menu.
- Fixed the player turret being able to aim and fire a single bullet while the game is paused.
Paper Planet update for 19 December 2021
Demo Patch 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update