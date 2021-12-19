 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paper Planet update for 19 December 2021

Demo Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 7908555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the settings menu not disappearing when pressing [Esc] in the pause menu to close the menu.
  • Fixed quitting to menu not resetting certain values.
  • Added two statistics on the win screen showing if you won without losing combo, and if you won without getting hit.
  • Burst Laser now obeys player firing angle restrictions.
  • Shield Bullets now add combo when they block red bullets.
  • Turret Buddy now aims correctly when combined with Bullet Teleporter.
  • Fixed Cat's Eye Diamond having waaaaaaay too big a hitbox.
  • Added cat ears to Cat's Eye Diamond's bubble. Because I could. Hah.
  • Internal refactoring of Prism Buddy, Heckfire Bullets, Fireworks, and Detonator.
  • Fixed an alignment issue with Almond Milk's description.
  • Increased the hitbox size for hovering over items to see their descriptions.
  • Fixed the main menu and game lacking proper window scaling for non-16:9 resolutions.
  • Altered some UI alignments and scalings due to the above change.
  • Increased width of score box, so it can fit scores over 1 million (it can now fit like 100 million so it should be enough).
  • Fixed selected resolution not getting saved to disk in the settings menu.
  • Fixed the player turret being able to aim and fire a single bullet while the game is paused.

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.