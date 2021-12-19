Update 16 - Major Holiday Update

Hey Everyone,

Wishing everyone great holidays ahead, and after taking some time away from KW2DE I`m back to actively updating the game, and you can expect some solid updates during the holiday season.

We have a very solid update today that was long in the making. With this update we looked to address majority of recent reported issues with the game, from campaign saves, to survival mode, and issues with defeating elven players. There`s a long list of changes, and overall gameplay experience is a lot better now in all game modes.

We`ll continue with another update later on this month.

Thanks for the continuing support, and we can t wait to continue improving Kingdom Wars 2, and lets take a look at what today s update 16, has to offer