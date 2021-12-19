Update 16 - Major Holiday Update

Hey Everyone,
Wishing everyone great holidays ahead, and after taking some time away from KW2DE I`m back to actively updating the game, and you can expect some solid updates during the holiday season.
We have a very solid update today that was long in the making. With this update we looked to address majority of recent reported issues with the game, from campaign saves, to survival mode, and issues with defeating elven players. There`s a long list of changes, and overall gameplay experience is a lot better now in all game modes.
We`ll continue with another update later on this month.
Thanks for the continuing support, and we can
t wait to continue improving Kingdom Wars 2, and lets take a look at what todays update 16, has to offer
- Completely reworked balancing and flow of the Survival mode
- Survival is a lot easier to survive the 1st wave now
- Survival mode progress faster with more diverse units used by the undead
- Fixed all the major balancing issues in the survival mode stopping player from progressing
- It`s now possible to play survival up to wave 15 with average skill, and up to wave 30 for stronger players
- Fixed all issues with Elven AI being way too OP
- Fixed problems with defeating elven AI players
- Elven AI players take a while before rebuilding destroyed buildings
- Elven player AI now uses better base layout
- Elven and Orcish buildings are easier to kill with slower self repair
- Fixed issues with it being very hard to kill elven buildings
- Reduced hitpoints of all nations buildings, they are quicker to kill for faster game flow
- Now the game properly shows notification when saving in campaign or battle
- Updated saved game icon art
- Fixed issue where game would ban players using cheats engine in non-multiplayer battles
- Use of cheats in singleplayer games now allows (Check forums or web for cheat posts)
- Improvements to campaign Chapter 4
- Improvements to campaign Chapter 6
- Fixed various level design issues on some battle levels
- Minor performance improvements on mid and lower end systems
- Additional balancing for ranged units not being OP in defense
- Balanced out skeleton archers better
- Improved range of some siege weapons
- Adjusted some dialogue to fix some errors
Changed files in this update