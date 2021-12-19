Noble Fates 0.23.0.40 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Contains Content Update #1, Hotfix Update #8
Needs
Lower Esteem hit of unmet needs
Sleep
Light
Hygiene
Comfort
Halve the lasting effect of unmet needs
Esteem
Hovering the Esteem (Blue) bar shows you actionable reasons mortals are upset
Clicking the Esteem (Blue) bar takes you to the esteem tab
Obedience
Clicking the Obedience (Orange) bar takes you to the obedience tab
Add Bronze Hammers
Crafted at the foundry
Steel Hammers
Unlocks slightly earlier
New Art
Fire Arrows
Increase build cost
Changed files in this update