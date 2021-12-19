 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 19 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.40 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Contains Content Update #1, Hotfix Update #8

Needs

Lower Esteem hit of unmet needs

Sleep

Light

Hygiene

Comfort

Halve the lasting effect of unmet needs

Esteem

Hovering the Esteem (Blue) bar shows you actionable reasons mortals are upset

Clicking the Esteem (Blue) bar takes you to the esteem tab

Obedience

Clicking the Obedience (Orange) bar takes you to the obedience tab

Add Bronze Hammers

Crafted at the foundry

Steel Hammers

Unlocks slightly earlier

New Art

Fire Arrows

Increase build cost

