Patch Notes 19th December 2021

•Resized key bindings menu page. Everything should fit the screen properly now.

•Added distance display to indoor range lanes. You can now set the target carrier distance without having to look at the target, to check its position. Range distance is in metres.

•Added 2560x1400 screen resolution.

•Fixed issue causing practice clay, called from the trap remote, to be added to the scoreboard. It got bypassed while working on something else and wasn’t re-enabled.

•Mud road and mud pathway meshes and materials finished and added to the map.

All gravel roads, mud roads and footpaths now have their new meshes and materials applied. This was a big job, due to the hand-editing needed to get the new meshes to sit correctly on the landscape. Some tweaking still needed, but most of it is done and I’m happy with the result.

•TV screens added for displaying tutorial videos. Seemed like the tutorial material would be best served in the form of video, viewed from the information/reception building. Video/mediaplayer is all set up and working. There is a placeholder video displayed currently.

•Two new pine trees added, to create a pine forest for some woodland games.

•Added another grass type, to add some variation to the grassed areas.

•Improved the handling of the vehicle (as much as is possible, for a vehicle with no suspension and a short wheelbase.)

•Populated the Olympic Trap area with trees, vegetation and a building, to store ammo.

•Populated 2/3 of the large empty area with woodland, roads and paths, ready for a multitude of game types. Lots of optimization was needed due to the large number of trees.

•Modelled another bridge, to replace the log bridge across the river. The log bridge looked a bit naff so it has been replaced with something more fitting.