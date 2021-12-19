Fault - Patch 14.2

BUG FIXES
Aspects
Rook
- Fixed an issue with Rook not working
Draft
Draft & Loading Screens
- Pre Draft loading screen updated.
- Fixed an issue with Gunmetal Grux’s loading portrait being stretched.
Heroes
Countess
DARK DRAIN (P)
- Fixed an issue causing passive to not work properly.
Phase
PSYCHIC LINK (RMB)
- Fixed an issue causing Phase to pull heroes back to fountain as she recalls.
- Fixed an issue causing link to go on cooldown after an ally breaks it.
- Fixed an issue allowing Phase to pull teammates who recalled to fountain
Items
Substitution
- Fixed an issue with subs not dealing damage if a spell shield is on
BALANCE
Aspects
Queen
ROYAL TAX
- Spellvamp increased from 5% -> 9%
Rook
RESURGENCE
- Bonus Armor Percentage increased from 10% -> 30%
- Duration reduced from 6 -> 3 seconds
- Damage Threshold increased from 5% -> 10% damage taken in last 2 seconds
Titan
TITAN
- Bonus Health conversion increased from 0.5% -> 2%
Beasthunter
PELT COLLECTOR
- Health per stack increased from 1.2 -> 2
- Out of combat Movement Speed increased from 5% -> 7%
Heroes
Phase
PSYCHIC OVERLOAD (R)
- No longer deals damage to linked enemies.
Items
Mana Focus
- Maximum stacks increased from 100 -> 150
- Mana per stack decreased from 7.5 -> 5
Mana Shard
- Maximum stacks increased from 100 -> 150
- Mana per stack decreased from 7.5 -> 5
Sword of Souls
- Physical Penetration reduced from 15 -> 10
- Gold Cost increased from 2700 -> 2900
- Maximum stacks increased from 75 -> 100
- Physical Power per stack decreased from 0.6 -> 0.45
- Physical Power Percentage Bonus decreased from 10% -> 6%
— Strange Matter Team
Changed files in this update