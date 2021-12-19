 Skip to content

Fault update for 19 December 2021

Fault - Patch 14.2

Build 7908489

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

Aspects

Rook
  • Fixed an issue with Rook not working

Draft

Draft & Loading Screens
  • Pre Draft loading screen updated.
  • Fixed an issue with Gunmetal Grux’s loading portrait being stretched.

Heroes

Countess

‍DARK DRAIN (P)

  • Fixed an issue causing passive to not work properly.

Phase

PSYCHIC LINK (RMB)

  • Fixed an issue causing Phase to pull heroes back to fountain as she recalls.
  • Fixed an issue causing link to go on cooldown after an ally breaks it.
  • Fixed an issue allowing Phase to pull teammates who recalled to fountain

Items

Substitution
  • Fixed an issue with subs not dealing damage if a spell shield is on

BALANCE

Aspects

Queen

ROYAL TAX

  • Spellvamp increased from 5% -> 9%

Rook

RESURGENCE

  • Bonus Armor Percentage increased from 10% -> 30%
  • Duration reduced from 6 -> 3 seconds
  • Damage Threshold increased from 5% -> 10% damage taken in last 2 seconds

Titan

TITAN

  • Bonus Health conversion increased from 0.5% -> 2%

Beasthunter

PELT COLLECTOR

  • Health per stack increased from 1.2 -> 2
  • Out of combat Movement Speed increased from 5% -> 7%

Heroes

Phase

PSYCHIC OVERLOAD (R)

  • No longer deals damage to linked enemies.

Items

Mana Focus
  • Maximum stacks increased from 100 -> 150
  • Mana per stack decreased from 7.5 -> 5

Mana Shard
  • Maximum stacks increased from 100 -> 150
  • Mana per stack decreased from 7.5 -> 5

Sword of Souls
  • Physical Penetration reduced from 15 -> 10
  • Gold Cost increased from 2700 -> 2900
  • Maximum stacks increased from 75 -> 100
  • Physical Power per stack decreased from 0.6 -> 0.45
  • Physical Power Percentage Bonus decreased from 10% -> 6%

— Strange Matter Team

