- Humans work nicely with redesigned pathfinding and new human needs.
- Swapping conveyor belts is no longer an issue
- Medium and Big thruster effect is back
- Glass can be pushed out and has new movement effect
- Redesigned tech tree
- Hangar no longer should cause issues when going out
- Water cells can store water, but there is no gap between
- Astronauts no longer registered multiple time in the Astronauts screen (L)
- Excavator load problem is gone
- E to close Device Menu
Astro Colony Beta update for 19 December 2021
More changes and fixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update