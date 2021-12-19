 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 19 December 2021

More changes and fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Humans work nicely with redesigned pathfinding and new human needs.
  • Swapping conveyor belts is no longer an issue
  • Medium and Big thruster effect is back
  • Glass can be pushed out and has new movement effect
  • Redesigned tech tree
  • Hangar no longer should cause issues when going out
  • Water cells can store water, but there is no gap between
  • Astronauts no longer registered multiple time in the Astronauts screen (L)
  • Excavator load problem is gone
  • E to close Device Menu

Changed files in this update

Astro Colony Playtest Content Depot 1751001
  • Loading history…
