Nefarium Beta update for 19 December 2021

New Rooms & Variety - Game Update - Dec 18, 2021

Nefarium Beta update for 19 December 2021

New Rooms & Variety - Game Update - Dec 18, 2021

Patchnotes

Here are the patch notes for today.

General

  • Crystals and ores can for real be used in the furnace now
  • ESC menu can now be used to open Settings. Like the ESC menu, time now also stops when the Settings menu is active.
  • Added an option in settings to toggle enemy health bars so that they always show up regardless of their health
  • Added an option in settings to toggle a health bar above the player
  • There's now natural health regeneration. Like Corruption, you will now regenerate 1% Health every 2 seconds (subject to change)

Dungeon

  • Drops from bosses now scale with floors. Floors 1-9 will yield 1 drop, 10-19 will yield 2, 20-29 3, etc.
  • A new enemy type has been added, Treasured Soul, which drops more coins than usual when slain (yes I'm great at naming things)
  • Small portals have been added throughout the dungeon. An elite monster (formerly known as a miniboss) guards this portal, and portal can only be taken once the elite is killed. The portal leads to rooms that treasured monsters, chests, and bonfires
  • Added variety to starting rooms
  • Added some more normal rooms
  • Updated how bonfires look

Skills and Attributes

  • Whirlwind's Corruption cost has been lowered to 15
  • Swift Strike's Corruption cost has been lowered to 20
  • Reaper Call's Corruption cost has been lowered to 75
  • Leeching Strike's Corruption cost has been lowered to 30
  • Demonic Gaze's Corruption cost has been lowered to 20
  • Monsters now will do damage within a range of (max hit / 2) and their (max hit) instead of always their max hit.
  • Defence now provides another effect where it can cause monster hits to be 0. I do like an effect like this but might separate it from Defence to make its own stat later.

Blocking formula:

Roll a number x between 0 and 600 + Defence

If x is lower than Defence, block

