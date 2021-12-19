New Rooms & Variety - Game Update - Dec 18, 2021

Here are the patch notes for today.
General
- Crystals and ores can for real be used in the furnace now
- ESC menu can now be used to open Settings. Like the ESC menu, time now also stops when the Settings menu is active.
- Added an option in settings to toggle enemy health bars so that they always show up regardless of their health
- Added an option in settings to toggle a health bar above the player
- There's now natural health regeneration. Like Corruption, you will now regenerate 1% Health every 2 seconds (subject to change)
Dungeon
- Drops from bosses now scale with floors. Floors 1-9 will yield 1 drop, 10-19 will yield 2, 20-29 3, etc.
- A new enemy type has been added, Treasured Soul, which drops more coins than usual when slain (yes I'm great at naming things)
- Small portals have been added throughout the dungeon. An elite monster (formerly known as a miniboss) guards this portal, and portal can only be taken once the elite is killed. The portal leads to rooms that treasured monsters, chests, and bonfires
- Added variety to starting rooms
- Added some more normal rooms
- Updated how bonfires look
Skills and Attributes
- Whirlwind's Corruption cost has been lowered to 15
- Swift Strike's Corruption cost has been lowered to 20
- Reaper Call's Corruption cost has been lowered to 75
- Leeching Strike's Corruption cost has been lowered to 30
- Demonic Gaze's Corruption cost has been lowered to 20
- Monsters now will do damage within a range of (max hit / 2) and their (max hit) instead of always their max hit.
- Defence now provides another effect where it can cause monster hits to be 0. I do like an effect like this but might separate it from Defence to make its own stat later.
Blocking formula:
Roll a number x between 0 and 600 + Defence
If x is lower than Defence, block
Changed files in this update